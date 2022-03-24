Dear Annie: I have a little more advice for “Solo Soul-Searching,” who wrote in asking for tips for her cross-country trip.
Last June, we drove an RV from Texas to Utah. Going through New Mexico and Arizona was kind of terrifying. You must be very prepared, especially in the summer, with lots of water and gas! Gas stations are few and far between. It’s very desolate out there. It was scorching hot, even in the mountains of Utah.
— Robin R.
Dear Robin R: I’ve had few experiences more nerve-wracking than driving through a long stretch of desert as the gas gauge dipped terrifyingly close to “E.” Ample water and fuel should always be top of mind for the cross-country traveler.