Dear Annie: These days, everything is being streamed, and I have no idea how to even get started with that. I have an iPad. Can you tell me how to stream these movies and concerts that are being offered online? I’m sure I’m not the only over 60 that needs this answered. (I’d ask my adult kids, but they are at home with their kids, and I know they’re too busy to help.)
— Home for a While in Waco, Texas
Dear Home: There’s a deluge of great shows to stream today. The most popular streaming services are Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Now, HBO Go and Disney+. They range from around $5 to $15. There’s also Kanopy, a streaming service that is free if you have a library card.
Since you’re planning to watch via your iPad, you can simply open the “App Store” on your iPad and search for any of those streaming platforms and download the corresponding app. Once you open it and attempt to log on, you’ll be prompted to create an account and input your payment information (or, in the case of Kanopy, your library information).
Each service has different TV shows and movies available, but all have a broad enough selection to keep you entertained for umpteen hours.
