Dear Readers: If you are traveling, be aware of and follow COVID-19 protocols for your family’s safety.
When you leave the hotel to begin your day, use your cellphone to snap a picture of all family members and send it to each family member’s cellphone. If someone becomes separated or lost, the picture can be shown to guards or police.You can have everyone wear the same color T-shirt or baseball cap, so it will be easy to spot a family member who has wandered off.
-Heloise
Where to write: Send tips to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.