Dear Heloise: I lost my recipe for your Cherry Surprise. Since my kids loved it, I’d like to make it again. But I need you to publish the recipe because I don’t remember the measurements for all of the ingredients. Thank you.
— Jackie K., Owosso, Mich.
Jackie, here is my Cherry Surprise recipe:
Cream together 2 sticks of butter or margarine and 2 cups of sugar. Beat 3 eggs and add into the above ingredients. Mix in 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, 2 teaspoons of almond extract and 1 pint of sour cream. Then add 3 cups of flour, 1 teaspoon of baking soda and 1/2 a teaspoon of salt; mix to blend. Last, stir in 1 cup maraschino cherries and 1 1/2 cups of chopped nuts.
Bake in a greased and floured tube pan at 325 degrees for about 1 to 1 1/2 hours.
If you want icing for it, combine powdered sugar, cherry juice and a drop of vanilla. Mix well and spread over cooled cake.
— Heloise