Dear Heloise: I allow my dog to sniff a lot while we walk along. That’s OK, right?
— Angela in Texas
Angela, not only is it OK, it’s recommended! Experts agree that a dog’s sense of smell is more than 10,000 times as sharp as a human’s. So let them explore all the scents of their neighborhood.
A dog’s nose is designed differently than a human’s nose; a dog can sniff over and over uninterrupted while breathing at the same time.
So, walk slowly with your dog, and literally stop and smell the roses. It’s a great stimulus for your dog, and it’s actually good for them.
— Heloise