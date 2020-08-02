Dear Annie: Our neighbor, friend and co-worker has a green thumb and a wonderful, bountiful garden. The garden produces more than she can ever use, and so, each week during the summer, we are presented with squash, kale and peppers. It is more than I can use either, but I do not want to cause hurt feelings.
What is the right response to the generosity of someone I do not want to offend? She gives me more than I could use, even if I were a good cook, which I am not, by the way!
— Summer’s Abundance
Dear Summer’s Abundance: Sounds delicious. What a lovely neighbor. The correct response is to continue to show her gratitude and appreciation. If you can’t eat and use all of the vegetables, then you have two choices. You can politely tell her exactly that — that you really only use about half of her produce. Or you can give away the produce to friends and family.
Eating vegetables fresh from the garden is very healthy. I’m sure you can find friends who would appreciate the fresh produce. That way, you are paying your neighbor’s kindness forward.
