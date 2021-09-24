Dear Heloise: Many times I’ve received a gift in a nice strong box, and I hate to toss it out in the recycle bin, so I save it. When the holidays roll around, I reuse those boxes to wrap gifts.
If they have writing on them, I spray paint the boxes on all sides, sometimes adding glitter and other decorations. A number of friends have kept these boxes and reused them for other gift-giving occasions. So the boxes get recycled over and over.
— Judy C., Laramie, Wyoming
