Dear Heloise: I loved your Shrimp Spread recipe, but I gave my copy to my sister-in-law and she lost it. Would you reprint this yummy treat that’s so easy and quick to make?
— Lois B., Oklahoma City, Okla.
Lois, this is a favorite at my house as well, so here is the Shrimp Spread recipe. You’ll need:
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup mayonnaise
4 ounces tiny cocktail shrimp, drained and rinsed
2 tablespoons seafood cocktail sauce
1/2 cup finely chopped onion, yellow or white
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
Thoroughly mix the cream cheese and mayonnaise until well blended. Mash or chop the shrimp and add to the mixture; stir in remaining ingredients. Refrigerate until needed. Serve at room temperature with crackers or as a veggie dip, or spread on bread for a sandwich. Don’t let it sit out for more than an hour. This recipe makes two cups.
If you have a pool party or Hawaiian themed get-together, this shrimp spread will be a party favorite with all your guests.
— Heloise