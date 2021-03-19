Dear Heloise: I need to see a doctor, but I just don’t know who to go to. There are plenty of doctors in this city, but I want a qualified physician. How do I go about selecting one?
— Holly V., Lima, Ohio
Holly, here are some hints:
Ask friends or family for references. They may know of a good doctor.
Call your local medical association for a list of doctors in the specialty you need.
Online, you can check the doctor’s educational background and whether he or she is board certified.
Does the doctor have privileges in a surgical center or hospital?
Don’t be afraid to switch doctors if you are not satisfied with the doctor you’ve selected.
