Dear Heloise: I just discovered a couple of handmade quilts that have mildew on the backing. They’ve been folded up in a closet for who knows how long. They are 50-plus years old and are hand-stitched and not suitable for dry cleaning. Do you have any ideas? I would like to hang these quilts as wall hangings.
— Katherine, via email
Katherine, these are family treasures and look great displayed as wall hangings. Mildew is a common problem; here’s how to eliminate it. Mix equal parts of water and white vinegar, and dampen a sponge with this mixture. Lightly press the sponge onto the affected areas to kill the mildew. When the mildew is gone, air out the quilt.
Vinegar should be essential in every home! There are so many ways it can be used for cleaning, deodorizing and cooking. FYI: To help keep paintbrushes supple, soak in vinegar and water for several hours.
— Heloise
