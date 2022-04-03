Dear Readers: If you have a treasured photo in this awful situation, you can try to save and remove it. Follow these steps carefully. First, scan the pic or take a photo of it through the glass. You will have a copy, just in case. Second, put the frame and photo or just glass and photo into a plastic freezer bag, but don’t close it completely shut so moisture can evaporate. Then place it in the freezer for a day or two. You should be able to slowly lift the photo from the glass. But do not try this with antique, valuable or one-of-a kind pictures. Instead, call a professional photo restorer.
— Heloise