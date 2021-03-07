Dear Heloise: I have an emergency info card that I hope I never need, but I carry with me regardless. Here’s what it looks like:
Emergency information
Husband: Cellphone and car info (make, model, color, license number).
Wife: Cellphone and car info (make, model, color, license number).
Pets: names, descriptions, special needs, location, if caged.
Pet care: name, contact person, phone number.
Family doctor: name and phone number.
Closest relative: name and phone number.
Closest Friend: name and phone number.
Neighbor: name and phone number.
— Susan S. in Texas
