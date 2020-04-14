Dear Readers: Tomorrow is April 15, normally the date when taxes are due. But, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the IRS is suspending the due date to pay your taxes until July 15. If you’re not able to pay all that you owe or file your return on time, you can contact the Internal Revenue Service at www.IRS.gov. They want to help. As you can imagine, their call volume is high right now. Check out the website first, and if you still have a question, give them a call:
Individuals: 800-829-1040
Businesses: 800-829-4933
TDY/TDD: 800-829-4059
Do not avoid the IRS. They are eager to assist.
— Heloise
