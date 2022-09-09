Dear Annie: My fiancee of 10 years wants us to move forward based on lies. Last year, I found out my fiancee was having an affair. I called her out on it, and she broke it off with him. We’ve been working on things (two deaths in the family slowed things a bit and made times difficult), and for the most part, we’re doing OK. I want to forgive her and continue on to marriage. Problem is, she swears it was a one-week affair where they had intercourse three times. But I’ve found plenty of notes, pictures and their goings-on on social media, and her family suggests it was a yearlong affair.