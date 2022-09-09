Dear Annie: My fiancee of 10 years wants us to move forward based on lies. Last year, I found out my fiancee was having an affair. I called her out on it, and she broke it off with him. We’ve been working on things (two deaths in the family slowed things a bit and made times difficult), and for the most part, we’re doing OK. I want to forgive her and continue on to marriage. Problem is, she swears it was a one-week affair where they had intercourse three times. But I’ve found plenty of notes, pictures and their goings-on on social media, and her family suggests it was a yearlong affair.
Most Popular
Articles
- Abigail (Abby) Renee Barnett (Duncan), age 34, died August 27, 2022
- Two up, two down: Temple puts away Willis for 34-20 victory, pushes record to 2-0
- 2 injured when winds topple sign at Central Texas State Fair
- Bell County Jail inmate dies in custody; man had undisclosed medical condition
- 2 killed in 5-vehicle collision in Milam County
- William George (Bill) Messer, age 88 of Little River Texas, died August 17, 2022
- Temple Police respond to major wreck on Airport Road and Research Parkway
- Business as usual: No. 1 UMHB romps No. 11 Muhlenberg in Harmon’s debut
- Cardarius Nashaud Johnson Taplin “Cardi”, died Aug. 26, 2022.
- Billy Blair Noble, age 75, of Austin, Tx died August 29, 2022