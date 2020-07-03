Dear Heloise: Like so many people today, I work sitting at a computer. By the time I get up, my whole body is stiff and it’s hard to walk. The problem is that I get so involved with what I’m working on that I forget about everything else. By the end of the day, I’m tired and really achy all over. Any hints for this achy office worker?
— Corrine in Oklahoma
Corrine, this is a common problem that most of us have experienced. First, put an hour glass or some type of alarm on your desk to remind you that every hour you need to get up out of your chair and walk around for a bit to get the blood circulating in your legs. While you’re up, stretch your neck, back and shoulder muscles. Also, drink water all day long to help alleviate muscle stiffness. Most of us don’t drink nearly enough.
— Heloise
