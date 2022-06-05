Rodney and Suzanne Smith of Temple are celebrating their 55th anniversary.
Suzanne Yale of Alvord married Rodney Smith on June 9, 1967, in Alvord with David Kirkendale officiating.
Mr. Smith is retired after working for 34 years for the Temple Santa Fe Community Credit Union.
Mrs. Smith is retired after working for 30 years for Scott & White Health Plan.
They have two children, Jonathan Smith of Leander and Christopher Smith of Temple; and four grandchildren.
They have been residents of Central Texas for 43 years.