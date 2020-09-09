Dear Heloise: My aluminum cookware has become dull and dingy looking. How can I bring it back to life?
— Sherrie W. in South Dakota
Sherrie, cream of tartar works fairly well; however, I would suggest a commercial cleaner made especially for aluminum. DO NOT use any cleaner that contains ammonia, because it will pit the aluminum.
— Heloise
