Dear Annie: My mother and I usually have a very good relationship, but for the few months leading up to quarantine, and during quarantine, we have been getting on each other’s nerves. Whenever one of us does something, the other criticizes it. Sometimes I have no idea what to say, and I can’t control my anger toward her. When I can’t control my anger, that leads to us getting into big arguments.
I realize that I have not been the best daughter at times, but I don’t know what to do to make sure that this relationship doesn’t fall apart.
— Imperfect Daughter
Dear Imperfect Daughter: Keep doing exactly what you are doing. You’re aware of your anger; you’re aware that it triggers you; and you even acknowledge that maybe you haven’t been the best daughter at times. All of that makes you a great daughter. We can’t be perfect all the time and never lose our patience. The goal is to realize our shortcomings and work on them — exactly what you are doing.
Now for the action part. Breathwork is a great way to help calm your anger. Next time you feel yourself getting worked up, go into a room by yourself and take 15 minutes to slow your breath.
You can do this sitting up or lying down. Put your hands on your belly as you inhale and feel your stomach puff out.
Then, as you exhale, let the natural rhythm of your breath bring your stomach down. Do this until you feel your body settling down.
Eventually, you will retrain your body’s response to anger and naturally be more relaxed in daily life. Who knows, maybe your mom will see how much more relaxed you are and join in.
