Dear Heloise: To keep T-shirt decals from peeling, never put them in a dryer. After washing them, hang them on plastic hangers to dry in the garage or laundry room — never on a clothesline, where the sun’s rays would fade their colors. I have some favorites that I have worn for over 10 years, and they have not faded at all. I do the same for blue jeans so they don’t shrink or get holes.
