Dear Heloise: Here in the South we love our afternoon iced tea, or just about any time of the year. Since I’m having a few women friends over for cards in a few weeks, I’d like to make iced tea that’s a little different from what we normally have while playing cards. Any hints for me?
— Colleen P., Vicksburg, Miss.
Colleen, yes, I do have a recipe for you. It’s my mint lemon tea. It’s easy to make and tastes great! You’ll need:
3-5 tea bags (regular size)
3 tbsp. lemon juice
1-2 tsp. finely chopped fresh mint
Honey, brown sugar or sweetener, to taste (select only one of these)
Add hot water to tea bags and the mint. Steep for 5 minutes, strain, then add the lemon and sweetener. Refrigerate a couple of hours before serving over ice.
Now, how simple is that?!
— Heloise
