Dear Annie: I’ve had my current job for four years. I work at a small company of about 20 employees. My co-worker, “Beth,” has been here about a year longer than me.
She joined my department about six months ago. One thing I appreciate about my department is our work-life balance. We care about our work, but we also care about having time for our families and other interests outside of work. I will, of course, stay late when there’s something urgent or important that I need to get done or if a co-worker needs help with something. But that only happens maybe once a month. Even then, I rarely stay more than an hour later.
Beth previously worked in a department of self-professed workaholics. They pride themselves on regularly working 11-hour days. She’s brought that attitude with her to my little department, and it’s upsetting the reasonable dynamics.
I leave work around 6:05 p.m. or 6:10 p.m. (My day ends at 6 p.m.) We work in an open office, so my co-workers can see when I’m taking off for the day. Every day, without fail, I see Beth looking up at the clock in the corner of her computer screen or glancing down at her watch. It drives me bonkers. I hate feeling like she’s judging me.
I’ve thought about casually mentioning all I’ve accomplished throughout the day as I get ready to head out, but then I realize that would be silly. It’s not as though she’s my boss. (My boss, by the way, leaves around the same time as me, though from her separate office.)
How would you handle this?
— I Like My Evenings, Thanks
Dear ILMET: It’s time for you to stop caring about whatever Beth may think about you — which you really don’t know one way or the other. Perhaps she always looks at the clock when you get up to leave because she’s thinking, “Wow, I can’t believe it’s already 6.”
Working late does not necessarily mean working hard. If you can get all your work done within normal hours, that means you’re efficient. If Beth enjoys staying late at work every night, let her knock herself out.
Where to write: Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie @creators.com.