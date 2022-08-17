Dear Annie: I enjoy your daily column in our local paper. Reading the letter from “Still Grieving” brought back memories of the passing of my husband of 44 years. We had a wonderful memorial service. He would have loved it. On the one-year anniversary of his passing, you could also celebrate their birthday, as we did for my husband. My family all gathered together for his favorite home-cooked dinner. After dinner, we all went outside.
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple Police, CPS investigate toddler’s severe burns
- Temple mother, 2 young sons killed in traffic accident in Mexico
- Troy man indicted for teen’s sexual assault
- Residents petition against planned West Temple apartments
- Temple gang member sentenced to 12 years in prison
- Behind bars: Nine violent Temple gang members wait for court proceedings after one sentenced
- Abbott to visit Temple manufacturing facility Tuesday
- School district ratings: TEA gives Temple a ‘C,’ Belton, Salado earn ‘B’s’
- Two Central Texas men charged in Bell online sting
- Motorist killed in I-35 crash in Temple