Dear Readers: We hear a lot about hoarding these days. Hoarding is a compulsion, experts agree, which means people who hoard cannot stop, and their relationships are negatively affected.
The Mayo Clinic defines hoarding as “a persistent difficulty discarding or parting with possessions because of a perceived need to save them.” Hoarders’ lives can be disrupted by all their stuff (and the memories associated with the stuff), and relationships can end.
Readers, if you or someone you know has a hoarding problem, with either brand-new things still in the bag or even trash, there is help available. A conversation with a doctor is a good first step.
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.