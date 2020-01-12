Dear Readers: New year, new “leash” on life! Let’s look at what we can do to keep our pets safe and healthy in 2020:
1. Microchip. Make sure it’s up to date. Collars and ID tags can break or fall off.
2. Spaying and neutering. The stray animal population is much too high.
3. Shots. Diseases such as distemper and parvovirus are preventable with vaccines. Also inquire about booster shots.
4. An all-over physical, sometimes called a wellness exam. Don’t wait until your pet is ill.
5. Dental health. Don’t you hate having a toothache? Your pet does too, so get the teeth checked at least once a year.
6. Finally, fleas and ticks. Your pet should be on a year-round preventive medicine.
Visit with the veterinarian in order to keep your pets in tiptop shape!
— Heloise
