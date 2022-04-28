Dear Heloise: I have read opposing views on how to leave a toilet seat when finished, by both genders — up or down? I was raised to leave the seat down or even lower the lid, too. It keeps things from falling into the water (clean or dirty). Both of my husbands left everything up, despite my request to please lower it. I doubt anyone would enjoy falling into the commode, but this is just an opinion, not really part of the suggestion.
My suggestion comes from my nursing background. Lower the seat and the lid when finished, if one is provided.
My rationale: No matter what is in the commode, the swirling water creates an aerosol of the matter, which then is sprayed into the air for anyone to breathe or even to land anywhere. In these days of various illnesses, why increase your chances of becoming infected?
If in a public restroom with no lids, just flush and quickly turn your back to exit. Thank you.
— Nurse Nancy, Waco