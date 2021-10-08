Dear Heloise: I own a company that cleans office buildings and homes, and there are some small secrets to cleaning a place that some people don’t know. Perhaps I can save them time and money by sharing a few.
First, most people use too much product to clean glass. Use a little less and you’ll avoid streaks. Better yet, we use car wax on large mirrors and glass. Apply it, let it dry, then buff it off. You get a beautiful shine.
Never use bleach on laminated countertops. You’ll ruin them in a short time. Never use bleach on natural stone countertops, either. You’ll end up removing the sealant. Both countertops do well with hot water, mild dish soap and a clean sponge. Dry off after you wash it.
Don’t use vinegar on grout. Sudsy ammonia is best for tile floors/counters/showers with grout. Vinegar will eventually eat away at the grout.
If you want to clean your rugs, vacuum first, then use a steam cleaner afterward. However, never saturate the rug with water, or you’ll end up with mold and mildew. Remember, don’t use more soap than the instructions call for, or you’ll end up with a soap residue. If in doubt, hire a professional to do the job.
Got a feather duster? Throw it out. It just moves dust around. And always dust before you vacuum.
—George J., Quincy, Massachusetts
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.