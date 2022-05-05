Dear Annie: I am engaged. I have been for six years (I know, I know), but we actually plan to get married in a few months. I am in love with her, but I just don’t know if letting my feelings fall to the wayside is how I want to live the rest of my life. I always feel like she puts the feelings of others before me, like it doesn’t matter how I feel as long as the other person is fine.
She also has adult children who don’t like when I correct them. (We all live together.) She makes me feel like I’m wrong for wanting them to be responsible or make positive changes.
Lastly, I’d like to be more active, adventurous and social, and she’s just not like that. So, should I settle and potentially enter an unhappy marriage? Or is it not really that bad?
— Cold Feet
Dear Cold Feet: Each of these complaints warrants its own discussion with both your wife and a couples therapist. You owe it to yourself to address your concerns before tying the knot.
If you mean it when you say you are in love with her, then I believe the two of you can find a way to communicate so that 1. You feel heard and seen by your wife; 2. You reach an understanding regarding when and how you offer advice to her children; and 3. You find an outlet for adventure and activity, either with your wife or with another friend.
If, after therapy, you do not see eye-to-eye on these issues, perhaps you’re better off building a life with someone more compatible. Better to learn that lesson before you say, “I do.”