Dear Heloise: My mother used to use your recipe for bath salts, and she loved the results. She has since passed on, but she took that recipe with her. Would you reprint it for all of us who enjoy a nice, long, hot bath?
— Lois A., Casper, Wyo.
Lois, I get so many requests for this recipe for bath salts because it makes such a wonderful gift for the holidays and is fairly inexpensive to make.
You will need:
3 tablespoons glycerin (found at most drugstores)
Perfume, cologne or essential oil of your choice
Food coloring
3 cups Epsom salt
Mix the glycerin, fragrance and several drops of food coloring in a large glass or metal bowl (plastic might stain). Next add the Epsom salts a little at a time, mixing constantly until the color is evenly distributed.
You can add a little more perfume and color if the salts aren’t fragrant or colorful enough. Store in a pretty jar with a tight-fitting lid. To use these bath salts, add about 1/2 cup to your bath water.
— Heloise