Dear Annie: I read the letter from “Gutted Grandma,” who was upset she wasn’t invited to meet her newborn grandsons while her daughter-in-law’s family was and is not currently on speaking terms with her son and his family, and it feels like a lot of things were overlooked. I myself gave birth to identical twin boys this summer. Immediately after, I was sore, bleeding, emotional and didn’t want to see anybody. I’m not sure why the mother, who just went through a difficult medical procedure — which is what childbirth is — is not given more deference and thought is only given to, “I want to see the baby.” The daughter-in-law’s parents were there to see their own baby, who just went through this as much as the newborns. It’s also unsurprising that in those first days/weeks, when recovery is the hardest, that she would want to be surrounded by those people she is most comfortable around when feeling so vulnerable.
Most Popular
Articles
- Belton man charged with murder in mother’s death
- Police: Gunman robs Temple store
- Family mourns motorcyclist killed on Thanksgiving Day
- Affidavit: Belton man stabbed his mother and hid body
- Christmas cheer: Temple parade draws hundreds downtown
- Temple woman arrested on evading police warrant after disturbance
- Trial for soup-throwing suspect delayed a third time
- Police: Mother left child in a ditch along Coryell road
- Man cleared in 2021 Temple slaying arrested on burglary, trespass charges
- Temple woman accused of stealing money during break-ins at mother’s restaurant