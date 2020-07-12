Dear Annie: I’m recently divorced and seeing someone. We talk openly about our divorces and ex-spouses. There are no hard feelings either way. She has children, and I don’t. We are in our 50s.
I had a prior marriage at a very young age. I was in the service and lonely. It was a long-distance relationship, and we were married within two years. We didn’t even know each other. I was miserable, and the marriage ended. I don’t like talking about it and am embarrassed by it, which is why I haven’t mentioned it to “Jane.”
I haven’t lied, because the issue hasn’t come up. Am I digging a hole by not telling her? Would you be offended if this was not disclosed?
— Wondering in Michigan
Dear Wondering in Michigan: If your prior marriage is on your mind and you feel you should tell your new love interest, then tell her. It might feel embarrassing at first, but part of being in an intimate relationship is being willing to feel vulnerable. You are putting yourself out there with all of your history, and I’m sure she has her own history. Once you both accept each other, real trust and bonding will take over.
If she judges you and has an issue with your two-year marriage, then it is better to find that out sooner rather than later. No sense wasting time with someone who will not accept the whole you, warts and all.
