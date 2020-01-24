Dear Heloise: In my job, I travel 144 days a year, and I’ve learned a few things that make traveling a little easier:
1. Put all of your makeup in your travel bag after you get done with your morning routine. If you leave it sitting out, many hotel staff will clean around the items left out. Help the staff by picking up after yourself.
2. Always check behind the bathroom door. One of the most common items left behind in hotel rooms are bathrobes.
3. In a strange city, women should wear a crossbody bag, while men should put their wallet in the front pocket of their pants.
— Sally in Waco
