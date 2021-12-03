Dear Heloise: I have a neighbor who is retired and loves to spend all day in his garden. His yard is always so very neat, but money is a little tight for him. As a Christmas gift last year (which was from Santa, not me), he received several mesh bags of various bulbs to be planted in the spring. He was over the moon with excitement. This year Santa is bringing him a gift card to a local nursery so he can get what he wants. For people who love working in their yard, flowering bulbs are a joy to receive.
— Santa’s Helper, Austin
Santa’s Helper, yes, anything that pertains to a person’s hobby is often welcomed by the recipient of that special gift.
— Heloise