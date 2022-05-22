Dear Annie: When I married my husband, it was me and my 17-year-old daughter. My husband had two grown daughters, a 36- and a 38-year-old who lived with their mother. Now, after seven years of marriage, one daughter is asking if she could live with us if she got into a bind. It’s totally awkward because I don’t really know her that well and she really didn’t have a relationship with him until a year ago. She’s been living on her own for a year, and her relationship with her mother is strained. My issue is with him comparing our children’s situation. He questions why his daughter shouldn’t be able to come stay with us if she got into a bind because my daughter lives with us. I told him my daughter has always lived with us from the beginning, and now it’s a problem. I don’t know what to do.
— Family Drama
Dear Family Drama: When you and your husband got married, you became one blended family and committed to accepting both of your children into your beautiful new life.
Open your heart to your husband’s daughter; there is no need to be the wicked stepmother.