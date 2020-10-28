Dear Heloise: My dishes had not been getting clean in my dishwasher for the past couple of months. I couldn’t figure out why, until my daughter looked at the spray arms. The holes were almost all plugged up. She started digging with a toothpick and then with tweezers and started pulling out little pieces of plastic from the holes in the sprayer arms. I had switched from boxed detergent to the plastic pods, and the pods had not completely dissolved. I think I’m going back to the boxed dishwasher detergent.
— Andrea S., via email
