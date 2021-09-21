Dear Readers: If you use a curling iron, it’s likely that hairspray will accumulate on it. Here’s how to remove that sticky spray. First, after using the curling iron, unplug it and allow it to cool. Then use one of these two ways to get the spray off:
1. Pour a couple of drops of rubbing alcohol on an old washcloth or terry-cloth towel. Wipe over the surface of the iron. Then clean off with a water-dampened cloth.
2. Make a paste of equal parts baking soda and water. Rub this mixture over the surface and wipe off with a slightly wet cloth. Baking soda is so useful around your home, and it saves you money. FYI: Sprinkle a bit of baking soda onto your pet’s bedding to keep it smelling fresh in between washings!
— Heloise
