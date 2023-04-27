Dear Heloise: I work from home and have many Zoom meetings. Most last 45 minutes to an hour. I have found many things that I can put covered in an oven set to 300 or 325 F that are ready to eat by the time lunch comes around.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman missing from Austin found dead near Temple
- Police: 1 dead, 18-wheeler on fire, I-14 shut down
- ‘The face does match, sir’: Witness: Marks may be man seen near Swearingin’s home before disappearance
- James Elijah Fry, Sr., age 47, died April 16, 2023
- Wendell Williams, former Councilman and banker, dies at age 75
- Lance Daryl Cummings, age 57, of Temple died April 12, 2023
- ME: Scott, Swearingin suffered violent deaths; two witnesses see man in area where victims were buried
- Belton man indicted for stabbing attack that eviscerated victim
- Vicki Jeannice Templin, age 65, of Salado, died Sunday
- Jury in Marks trial sees crime scene photos of victims’ bodies