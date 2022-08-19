Dear Annie: I’m feeling conflicted about my phone. Recently, I deleted all my social media apps — Instagram, TikTok, Twitter — because I was getting so frustrated about all the time I waste on them. I would just open and close them 100 times a day and waste hours endlessly scrolling. Out of all the content I consumed, probably 95% of it was useless. It was just a convenient distraction.
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple Police, CPS investigate toddler’s severe burns
- Temple mother, 2 young sons killed in traffic accident in Mexico
- Former Cameron police sergeant indicted for tampering with evidence
- Behind bars: Nine violent Temple gang members wait for court proceedings after one sentenced
- Abbott to visit Temple manufacturing facility Tuesday
- School district ratings: TEA gives Temple a ‘C,’ Belton, Salado earn ‘B’s’
- UPDATE: Temple Police apprehend two juveniles and a man in armed robbery
- Two Central Texas men charged in Bell online sting
- Motorist killed in I-35 crash in Temple
- Temple gang member sentenced to 12 years in prison