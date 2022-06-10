Dear Annie: I am a high school sophomore, and my close friend of more than 10 years is suffering from an eating disorder. At lunch, it can be challenging for her to eat, but she takes it out on other people by criticizing and making fun of their food. One time, she even told me I was eating an apple wrong.
I know she is projecting her own food insecurities onto other people, but it makes me and everyone else at the table extremely uncomfortable. I’ve set boundaries several times and told her that it makes me feel bad, especially since I know that many people at our table struggle with body image and eating. She also already has a therapist, so I can’t just ask her to get help. I don’t want to guilt her, and I want to support her during this hard time, but I need to put myself first because it makes me feel bad about myself. What should I do?
— Sick of Scrutiny
Dear Sick of Scrutiny: It sounds like you’re already doing all the right things. Try to have another conversation with her — one on one, so you don’t embarrass her — and explain why her food comments are so hurtful. If she still doesn’t change, it might be time for you to switch tables. After all, lunch should not be the most stressful period of the school day.