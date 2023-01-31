Dear Heloise: I just read the suggestion of the lady from Louisiana about using crib sheets to protect pet beds. I discovered a king-sized pillow would fit a large-sized travel crate. That was my little doxie’s, Charlie, favorite place to nap in the daytime. Before I put it in the crate, I covered it with a water-proof pillow protector and put a pillowcase over that. I bought washable pillows. They lasted until he finally chewed a hole and started taking the stuffing out.