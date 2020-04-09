Dear Annie: I read your response to Suds to My Elbows about everyone doing their share of cleanup during holiday celebrations, and I feel the exact opposite. I’d rather do the cleanup myself. My husband helps, but that is all the help I need.
I want to clear my own table, dishes and serving bowls. I fill the dishwasher and organize the other dirty dishes to be done later. My husband takes care of the leftovers. That takes care of that! I am very picky, and I know where everything goes, while others do not. I have a small kitchen, and there is no room for another person.
I get annoyed when people insist they help. When I say, “No, thank you,” I mean, “NO, thank you!” I just want them to sit back and enjoy themselves.
— I’d Rather Do It Myself
Dear I’d Rather Do It Myself: Wanting to do the cleanup yourself, or just with your husband, is understandable and, presumably, nice for the guests. Just make sure you are gracious while declining people’s offer to help; it is their act of gratitude for your having hosted or served them a meal.
