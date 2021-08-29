Dear Heloise: I read your column in the Press-Enterprise here in Riverside. Someone asked about how to greet someone new to America. I often give gift baskets for raffles, new neighbors and just as gifts. Start with books! Here are some ideas:
American Cookbooks — Include some spices, an oven mitt, tea towels, a spatula and a gift card to a local grocery store.
Craft Books — Include a sewing kit, cotton fabric scraps, scissors, picture frames, a picture hanging kit and a gift card to a local hobby and crafts store.
Art How-To Books — Include a watercolor set with brushes, a paper pad, crayons, markers, scissors, a glue stick and a gift card to a local hobby and crafts store.
Gardening Books — Include a pretty flowerpot, seeds, gardening scissors, a hand trowel and a gift card to a local hardware or garden center.
Do-It-Yourself Books — Include screwdrivers, a tape measure, a hammer, a kit of various screws and nails and a gift card to a local hardware store.
— Nadia Lee, via email
Nadia, these are clever, wonderful ideas and an inspiration for us to be creative with our gift ideas.
— Heloise