Dear Heloise: I am a recent widower. I am used to buying larger sizes of products for economic reasons. I like ice cream and usually buy the half-gallon size. The trouble is that I don’t seem to eat it fast enough, and it may sit in the freezer for an extended period of time. Sometimes ice cream develops a funny flavor or taste over time.
My solution is to place a clear plastic film over the container after opening and then replace the lid. This seems to keep the flavor fresh for long periods. I also keep an open box of baking soda in the freezer to keep the inside fresh as well.
— Michael F., Long Beach, Calif.