Dear Annie: For the doctor who is excusing parents and cellphone use: there is a time and place for everything, and a healthy balance is most appropriate. I have an early ed degree and have provided private preschool/day care from birth through age 12 for 40 wonderful years. I’ve seen the best and worst parenting skills. Nothing is more heartbreaking than a parent arriving at the end of the day on their phone while they should be present and warmly greeting their excited child. The phone parents manage a little wave, or some hold up their hand as if to say “stop” or put a finger to their lips that means “shush.” These are the parents more likely to have children who act out because they are constantly competing for attention, and the only way they get it is by making noise or misbehaving. It’s such a sad cycle that would be nonexistent if parents could just put their phones away and greet their children in a socially appropriate way. Every parent should make time to interact with their child without a phone attached to their hand.
