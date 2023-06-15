Dear Heloise: I recently turned 65 and signed up with a Medicare health provider. I have since learned that the company gave/rented/sold my name for me to be contacted about an offer for a free “health assessment” in my own home. I thought it was a good idea and could do no harm to be proactive in my health concerns.
Most Popular
Articles
- Trump pleads not guilty to all 37 federal charges in classified documents case
- Lineup announced for Central Texas State Fair
- $500,000-winning Texas Two-Step ticket sold at Temple store
- ‘Thunder of justice’: Cedric Marks sentenced to death in slayings of two Temple residents
- Man indicted for allegedly stealing car from Temple restaurant
- Blomquist named principal of Travis Science Academy
- Marks asks jury for death penalty, admits to burying bodies
- Felon with guns arrested after threatening people at Temple hotel
- Temple woman dies in house fire; cause under investigation
- Fire heavily damages home hit by lightning