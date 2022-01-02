Dear Readers: If you have just gotten a new TV, the screen needs to be handled carefully. Read the manufacturer’s manual before you first clean it. And be aware that some screens have an anti-aging coating that could be damaged by some cleaners.
Before starting to clean, unplug the TV. Wipe the screen with a soft, clean, lint-free cloth, and do it lightly, because hard pressure could damage the surface. Never spray any cleaner directly on the screen. And do wipe the dust from the back side of the TV.
— Heloise
