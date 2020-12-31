Dear Readers: Tomorrow is New Year’s Day. This federal holiday celebrates the beginning of each New Year. After watching college football and finishing up those holiday leftovers, what’s your plan for the year? Set some goals: big goals, small goals, quickie goals, long-term goals ... what’s best for the family, and what’s best for you!
Whatever your goals are, write them down and then go after them! Happy New Year, everybody!
— Heloise
