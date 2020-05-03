Dear Heloise: Our family started a new tradition — the Job Jar. We write down each household chore on a slip of paper and put them in a jar. Then, each family member, including Mom and Dad, grab a slip of paper and complete that task. Makes for a fun and fair disbursement of the workload.
— Sally in Texas
Readers, how does your family feel about allowance? Do Mom and Dad give an allowance automatically, or must the kids earn it by doing chores?
This may be the way to get everybody onboard about keeping the home and yard tidy and earning a little bit of spending money, too.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.