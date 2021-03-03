Dear Heloise: My family loves seafood, and I love your Shrimp Dijon recipe. I’d like to make up a batch fairly soon but can’t find the recipe. Would you reprint that one so your readers can enjoy a delicious recipe?
— Anna Y., Westlake, Ohio
Anna, here it is. You’ll need:
1 1/2 pounds peeled, deveined shrimp
1/4 cup butter or margarine
1 medium onion, thinly sliced
1/4 cup flour
1 1/2 cups milk
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 6-ounce package cream cheese, softened
Melt butter or margarine in a frying pan, add shrimp and onions and saute for 3 minutes, but DO NOT brown. Sprinkle flour into the mixture, while thinning the mixture with milk, a little at a time to avoid lumping. Add mustard, nutmeg, salt and pepper and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in cream cheese until blended and warm, but do not boil. Serve over rice.
