Dear Annie: I have had a friend for many years, a person who got me through some pretty rough times many years ago. Now she is the one going through a rough time. Ten months ago, she lost a grandson to a fentanyl overdose. We live about three hours apart. At the beginning, she just let everyone know that her grandson had died and gave no details. I felt it was intrusive to ask how he had died since she didn’t offer. I figured she’d share the details when she was ready. I sent sympathy cards and notes of encouragement. When I tried calling, however, I would leave messages and get no return call. Finally, about a month ago, she answered when I called. And I was able to get the details of her grandson’s death.