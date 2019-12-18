Dear Heloise: At this time of year, my husband and I love a good, hearty soup and rolls. Do you have a vegetable soup recipe?
— Vera in Ohio
Vera, yes, I do have a Vegetable Soup Recipe, and here it is. You’ll need:
10 1/2 ounces unsalted chicken broth
1/2 cup water
2 cups frozen mixed vegetables for soup
16-ounce can tomatoes
1 cup beef, cooked and diced
1 teaspoon thyme leaves, crushed
Dash of pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 bay leaf
2 ounces (about 1 1/4 cups) narrow-width noodles, uncooked
Heat the broth and water together. Add the vegetables, meat and seasonings. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and boil gently, uncovered, for 15 minutes. Add the noodles and cook until they are tender — about 10 minutes. Remove bay leaf before serving.
When preparing vegetables for vegetable soup, put enough water in the pot to cover the vegetables by at least 2 inches or more.
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.